Police Release Photos Of Pickup Truck That Struck, Seriously Injured Woman On Long Island

Zak Failla
The pickup truck that was involved in the Massapequa hit-and-run. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
The pickup truck that was involved in the Massapequa hit-and-run. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

New photos have been released by police investigators on Long Island after a pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a pickup truck while crossing an intersection.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, Nassau County Police investigators said that a 72-year-old woman was struck by a late-model Ford truck at the intersection of Front Street and Park Lane in Massapequa.

Police said that the driver proceeded to flee the scene without stopping. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering severe trauma.

On Friday, Nov. 19, investigators released photos of the truck that was involved in the hit-and-run crash (see above).

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.