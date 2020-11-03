Long Island Teen Nabbed For Driving Stolen Vehicle, Taking Cops On Chase, Police Say

A Long Island teen was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and taking police on a chase before being apprehended.

Ivan Gutierrez-Alcantara, 19, of Freeport, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, for an incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. that day in Freeport, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers observed a 2018 Ford Escape traveling on North Long Beach Road. The same vehicle, with the same New York State registration, was reported to be stolen by a village license plate reader.

The officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a stop.

As the officers approached the vehicle, Gutierrez-Alcantara complied with their commands and shut it off, according to police.

He then started the engine and fled northbound on Wallace Street, police said.

A short time later, the vehicle once again was stopped and Gutierrez-Alcantara was arrested.

Gutierrez-Alcantara was charged with:

criminal possession of stolen property, third degree,

criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree,

unauthorized use of a vehicle,

unlawful fleeing of a police officer.

