Police & Fire

Long Island Teen Nabbed For Driving Stolen Vehicle, Taking Cops On Chase, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Nassau County Police arrested a Freeport man for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and taking police on a chase.
Nassau County Police arrested a Freeport man for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and taking police on a chase.

A Long Island teen was arrested for allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and taking police on a chase before being apprehended.

Ivan Gutierrez-Alcantara, 19, of Freeport, was arrested on Friday, Oct. 30, for an incident that took place around 12:30 p.m. that day in Freeport, said Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, officers observed a 2018 Ford Escape traveling on North Long Beach Road. The same vehicle, with the same New York State registration, was reported to be stolen by a village license plate reader. 

The officers activated their emergency lights and conducted a stop. 

 As the officers approached the vehicle,  Gutierrez-Alcantara complied with their commands and shut it off, according to police. 

He then started the engine and fled northbound on Wallace Street, police said.

A short time later, the vehicle once again was stopped and Gutierrez-Alcantara was arrested.

Gutierrez-Alcantara was charged with:

  • criminal possession of stolen property, third degree, 
  • criminal possession of stolen property, fourth degree, 
  • unauthorized use of a vehicle, 
  • unlawful fleeing of a police officer. 

