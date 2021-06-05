Long Island Teen Charged With Attempted Murder, Attacking Cops, Police Say

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
A Nassau County juvenile was arrested for two count of attempted murder and for attacking police officers with a knife. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A Long Island juvenile has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a man and woman and attacking police officers with a knife.

The incident took place around 12:39 p.m., Wednesday, May 5 in Roosevelt, said the Nassau County Police.

According to detectives, a man and woman watched as an observed an unknown teen was knocking on the front door of their Lincoln Avenue residence through a video surveillance system. 

The victims did not know the individual and refused to open the door. The subject picked up a brick and threw it multiple times at the front windshield of the victim’s 2021 Honda CRV. The male then threw the brick at the victim’s front door of their residence causing damage, police said.

The victims then called 911.

When police arrived, the juvenile fled eastbound on Lincoln Avenue. Police caught sight of the teen as he entered a rear yard of an Eddy Road residence. 

He then charged at the officers with a knife over his head and attempted to stab the officers, police said.

A struggle ensued and the teen ignored numerous commands to drop the knife. During the struggle, one officer sustained a laceration to his right middle finger from the knife requiring stitches. Both officers suffered abrasions. 

One of the officers was able to use his Electronic Control Device which forced the juvenile to drop the knife, police said.

Officers were then able to place the subject under arrest. Officers were transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The juvenile was charged with:

  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • Assault
  • Four counts of criminal possession of a weapon
  • Two counts of menacing a police officer
  • Criminal mischief
  • Resisting arrest

