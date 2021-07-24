Long Island Teen Busted With Defaced Handgun Following Shooting, Police Say

A Long Island teen is facing weapons charges after being found in possession of an illegal gun following a hit-and-run shooting, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a “Shot Spotter” notification on Ditmas Avenue in Uniondale at approximately 4:54 p.m. on Monday, July 19, after gunshots rang out in the area.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found multiple shell casings outside a neighboring home, and 18-year-old Uniondale resident Raleak Wilson with a gunshot wound to his leg after he was approached by unknown subjects in a vehicle that drove by and fired several shots at him.

Wilson was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital for additional treatment of the gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation into the incident found that Wilson was illegally in possession of a firearm and the execution of a search warrant on his home resulted in the recovery and seizure of a loaded and defaced 9-mm handgun.

Wilson was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said that he will be arraigned on the charges when “medically practical.”

