Long Island Man Rams Into Cruiser During High-Speed Pursuit, Injuring Two, Police Say

A Long Island man was apprehended after allegedly taking place on a high-speed pursuit after allegedly refusing to pull over and then rammed a police car before resisting arrest.

Romaine Robinson, age 25, of Hempstead, was arrested on Saturday, May 1, following the incident which began around 9 p.m. in Oceanside.

The incident took place when Narcotics and Vice Squad detectives were on an investigation at Long Beach Road when they attempted to stop a 2011 gray Porsche.

As detectives approached the vehicle, Robinson left the scene refusing to stop and continued northbound on Long Beach Road, Nassau County Police said.

Detectives later located the vehicle and again, instead of stopping, Robinson allegedly drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed in reverse towards the officers’ police vehicle intentionally crashing into the car, police said.

Two officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment after suffering injuries to their head, neck, and face, said police. One officer also suffered a fracture to his right hand.

As officers attempted to get Robinson to get out of the vehicle, he refused and "actively resisted arrest."

After a brief struggle, he was placed in custody, police said.

During a search, officers found a white "rock-like" substance believed to be cocaine.

Robinson was charged with:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal sale of a controlled substance

Criminal Possession of a controlled Substance fourth-degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance fifth-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

Four counts of assault

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Tampering with physical evidence

Resisting arrest

