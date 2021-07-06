Long Island Man Nabbed For DWI After Slamming Into Cruiser At High Rate Of Speed, Police Say

A Long Island man was arrested for DWI after he allegedly slammed into a police vehicle parked making a traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

The crash took place around 1:45 a.m., Saturday, July 3, on Central Avenue in Bethpage, said the Nassau County Police.

According to police, officers were on Central Avenue with their emergency lights on making an arrest of an individual for DWI when an officer noticed a Honda Pilot approaching them at a high rate of speed and not slowing down.

Officers were able to move out of the way as the Honda Pilot crashed into the officer's vehicle, pushing it approximately 40 feet before finally coming to a stop.

The impact was so forceful that it bent the frame of the police vehicle, police said.

Officers checked the vehicle and found Quevin Quinteros Crespo, age 30, of Copiague in the driver’s seat.

An investigation was conducted and defendant Crespo was placed under arrest for DWI.

A Nassau County Police Ambulance responded to the scene and transported Crespo to a nearby hospital for assessment and treatment.

Crespo was charged with DWI and driving without a license.

