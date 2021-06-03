Long Island Man Hits Vehicle, Then Drives Onto School Field, Police Say

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Edward Coghlan
Edward Coghlan Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man who allegedly hit a vehicle in a Wendy's parking lot and then fled before crashing through a metal link fence at a school and drove across the school's field at a high rate of speed has been nabbed by police.

Edward Coghlan, age 73, was arrested on Wednesday, June 2 for the incident which took place around 12:40 p.m. in East Rockaway.

According to detectives, Coghlan, of East Rockaway, was driving his 2004 Lincoln sedan when he struck a 2018 Subaru sedan in the parking lot of a Wendy’s located at 80 Ocean Avenue.

He then continued to drive away southbound on Ocean Avenue and was followed by the operator of the Subaru.

Refusing to stop, Coghlan kept driving before crashing through a metal chain link fence at the Rhame Avenue Elementary School at 100 Rhame Ave., police said.

After crashing through the fence, the staff members were able to safely get all the students back inside the school. The field was occupied by approximately 80 students and several staff members. 

Coghlan continued driving across the field erratically and at a high rate of speed and fled the scene. Responding Fourth Precinct officers were able to locate Coghlan as he was driving on West Boulevard and placed him into custody without further incident. 

There were no injuries reported.

He was charged with:

  • Two counts of criminal mischief
  • Reckless endangerment
  • DWI 
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned on Thursday, June 3, in Mineola.

