Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Teddy Strengthens Over Atlantic, Expected To Be Major Hurricane
Police & Fire

Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Nassau County Police investigators busted a West Babylon man for his role in a fatal overdose.
Nassau County Police investigators busted a West Babylon man for his role in a fatal overdose. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island man has been arrested for his role in a fatal overdose, police announced.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau launched an investigation this week into a fatal overdose, which led them to identify West Babylon resident Donta Riddick as a suspect who allegedly sold the narcotics to his victim.

Police said that Narcotics and Vice Squad detectives were able to track down Riddick at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Farmingdale, and he was arrested without incident.

Riddick, 34, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance. 

He was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Mineola.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.