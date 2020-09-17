Long Island Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Overdose

A Long Island man has been arrested for his role in a fatal overdose, police announced.

Members of the Nassau County Police Department Major Case Bureau launched an investigation this week into a fatal overdose, which led them to identify West Babylon resident Donta Riddick as a suspect who allegedly sold the narcotics to his victim.

Police said that Narcotics and Vice Squad detectives were able to track down Riddick at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15 in Farmingdale, and he was arrested without incident.

Riddick, 34, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 16 in Mineola.

