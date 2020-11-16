Long Island Man Attempts To Smother Ex-Girlfriend In Front Of Baby, Police Say

A 5-month-old child was present when a Long Island man allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and attempted to smother her with a pillow, according to police.

The incident took place around 6:20 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 15, when Nassau County Police responded to a home in Farmingdale for a domestic violence report.

According to detectives, Patrick Okula, 31, of Bethpage, became involved in a domestic dispute at a Greenway Drive residence with his ex-girlfriend, a 28-year-old female.

As a result of the disturbance, Okula allegedly punched the victim, and forced a pillow over her face, obstructing her breathing, police said.

The victim was able to free herself and attempted to call 911 with her cell phone, said police.

Okula then forcibly removed the cell phone from the victim’s hands, to prevent her from calling 911 and forced the pillow over her face several more times before she was finally able to contact police, according to police.

The victim suffered minor injuries and her toddler son was present during the incident.

Upon police arrival, the officers attempted to place Patrick under arrest. After resisting, he was eventually placed into police custody.

A subsequent investigation revealed Okula was in possession of the victim’s cell phone.

He was charged with:

Attempted murder second-degree

Robbery

Two counts of criminal mischief

criminal obstruction of breathing

Endangering the welfare of a child

Resisting arrest

Okula will be arraigned on Monday, Nov. 16, in Mineola.

