Long Island Man Arrested After Attacking Store Attendant During Robbery Attempt, Police Say

A 39-year-old Long Island man who allegedly attempted to rob a convenience store and beat the attendant has been arrested.

Nassau County Police said the incident took place around 7:50 a.m., Thursday, June 4, at the US Gas store in Farmingdale.

According to detectives, Carlos Alfaro, 39, of West Babylon, entered the US Gas store at 545 Conklin St., and approached a male cashier.

Alfaro then allegedly went behind the counter kicking merchandise and began punching the victim in his chest, police said.

The cash register on the counter was also kicked knocking it to the floor causing damage.

Alfaro again attacked the victim by using his head to strike the victim causing substantial pain.

The victim ran out of the store and called the police.

Alfaro fled the area but returned to the store around 11:49 a.m., where police were able to place him under arrest.

The victim suffered a contusion to the head and pain to his chest. He refused medical attention at the scene.

No proceeds were recovered, police said.

Alfaro was charged with burglary and two counts of criminal mischief.

He is being held for arraignment on Friday, June 5.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.