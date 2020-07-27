Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Man, 22, Killed In Crash Involving Overturned Car

A 22-year-old Long Island man was killed in a crash involving an overturned car overnight. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, July 27 on the Ocean State Parkway just east of the Gilgo Beach entrance, Babylon, State Police said. 

The victim, Joshua Phillips, of Merrick, was driving a 2017 Ford Mustang on the eastbound side when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned, according to police. Phillips succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

State Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call 631-756-3300.

