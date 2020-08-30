Long Island Homeowner Walks In On Man Stealing Cash, Credit Cards, Police Say

A 59-year-old man has been accused of entering a Long Island home and stealing cash and credit cards, police said.
The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 29 at around 6:40 p.m. in Plandome Heights.
Michael Demedina, 59, of Manhasset, illegally entered the Winthrope Road residence where he removed a wallet containing the cash and credit cards, Nassau County Police said.
When the homeowner, a 66-year-old man returned to his residence, he found Demedina inside and contacted 911.
Responding officers located Demedina a short time later and after a subsequent investigation, placed him under arrest without incident.During his arrest processing it was determined that he was also responsible for the following incidents:
- Grand larceny in North Hills, Saturday, July 11, 2020
- Grand larceny in Manhasset, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
- Burglary in Manhasset, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020
Demedina is charged with:
- Second-degree burglary (two counts),
- Third-degree grand larceny (three counts)
- Fourth-degree grand larceny.
He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 30 in Mineola.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.