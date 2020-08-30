Long Island Homeowner Walks In On Man Stealing Cash, Credit Cards, Police Say

A 59-year-old man has been accused of entering a Long Island home and stealing cash and credit cards, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 29 at around 6:40 p.m. in Plandome Heights.

Michael Demedina, 59, of Manhasset, illegally entered the Winthrope Road residence where he removed a wallet containing the cash and credit cards, Nassau County Police said.

When the homeowner, a 66-year-old man returned to his residence, he found Demedina inside and contacted 911.

Responding officers located Demedina a short time later and after a subsequent investigation, placed him under arrest without incident.

Grand larceny in North Hills, Saturday, July 11, 2020

Grand larceny in Manhasset, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

Burglary in Manhasset, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

During his arrest processing it was determined that he was also responsible for the following incidents:

Demedina is charged with:

Second-degree burglary (two counts),

Third-degree grand larceny (three counts)

Fourth-degree grand larceny.

He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 30 in Mineola.

