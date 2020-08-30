Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Long Island Homeowner Walks In On Man Stealing Cash, Credit Cards, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Winthrope Road in Plandome Heights.
Winthrope Road in Plandome Heights. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 59-year-old man has been accused of entering a Long Island home and stealing cash and credit cards, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, Aug. 29 at around 6:40 p.m. in Plandome Heights.

Michael Demedina, 59, of Manhasset, illegally entered the Winthrope Road residence where he removed a wallet containing the cash and credit cards, Nassau County Police said.

When the homeowner, a 66-year-old man returned to his residence, he found Demedina inside and contacted 911. 

Responding officers located Demedina a short time later and after a subsequent investigation, placed him under arrest without incident. 

During his arrest processing it was determined that he was also responsible for the following incidents:
  • Grand larceny in North Hills, Saturday, July 11, 2020
  • Grand larceny in Manhasset, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
  • Burglary in Manhasset, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

Demedina is charged with:

  • Second-degree burglary (two counts),
  • Third-degree grand larceny (three counts)
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny. 

He is due to be arraigned on Sunday, Aug. 30 in Mineola.

