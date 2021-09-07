Long Island Boater Busted For Operating Vessel While Intoxicated, Police Say

A Long Island boater was busted for allegedly operating his vehicle while intoxicated and narrowly missing other vessels in the water over the holiday weekend, police said.

Nassau County Police Marine Units responded to the shoreline at 18 Greenwich Ave. outside Wall’s Wharf in Bayville shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Monday. Sept. 6, to assist the Town of Oyster Bay Constable with an incident involving a boater.

According to police, Bayville resident Kerry Herschlein, age 58, was operating a 1990 Sea Ray Boat, narrowly missing other vessels and recklessly operating his at irregular speed.

Upon arrival, officers said that the Constable was with Herschlein along with his docked boat, and the investigation determined that he was intoxicated and he was taken into custody by police without incident.

Police noted that no injuries were reported.

Herschlein was arrested and charged with reckless operation of a vessel and operating a vessel while intoxicated. He was also cited for multiple navigation, vehicle, and traffic violations.

Following his arrest, Herschlein was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at First District Court in Hempstead.

