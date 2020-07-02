LI House Fire Deemed Suspicious After Residents Hear Breaking Glass, Then Smoke, Police Say

A "suspicious" house fire on Long Island is being investigated by the bomb squad after the residents awoke to the sound of breaking glass and then a fire.

The Nassau County Arson Bomb Squad said the fire took place around 1:20 a.m., on Thursday, July 2, in Westbury.

According to detectives, a female, 27, was in her Madison Street bedroom when she heard glass break and started to smell smoke.

She alerted four other male tenants ages 8, 33, 42, and 51 and all evacuated the residence, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The Westbury Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by the East Meadow, Hicksville, Jericho, Syosset, and East Williston Fire Departments to extinguish the fire.

The residence sustained severe damage, according to the Westbury Fire Department.

The fire has been deemed suspicious and is under investigation.

