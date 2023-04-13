Contact Us
Know Them? Trio Nabs Massage Guns, Lego Sets From Medford Target

Suffolk County Police are working to identify three people accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from a Medford Target in March 2023.
Police are working to identify three people accused of stealing more than $1,200 in merchandise from a Long Island Target.

The theft occurred on March 19 in Medford, at the Target on Horseblock Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

Detectives said three men stole massage guns and Lego sets valued at approximately $1,260.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. 

Those with tips are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-200-TIPS. All calls, text messages, and emails will stay confidential.

