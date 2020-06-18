Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming With Chance For Storms For Several Days
Police & Fire

Intoxicated Man Rescued From Boat On Long Island Sound By Police Marine Unit

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Nassau County marine unit rescued an intoxicated man on a boat from Long Island Sound in Oyster Bay
A Nassau County marine unit rescued an intoxicated man on a boat from Long Island Sound in Oyster Bay Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man who had allegedly had too much to drink was rescued from a boat on Long Island Sound.

The incident took place off the north coast of Long Island around 10:27 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, in Oyster Bay.

According to Nassau County Police, the department's boat Marine 6 and Helicopter 4 received a call for a medical emergency in the Long Island Sound approximately one mile north of Lloyd Harbor.

Upon arrival, units discovered a man on a boat in and out of consciousness, apparently due to severe intoxication, police said.

The man was rescued by Marine 6 and transported to the Oyster Bay boat ramp where he was taken to a local hospital by a Nassau County ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

Additional information was not currently available. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.