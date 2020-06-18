Intoxicated Man Rescued From Boat On Long Island Sound By Police Marine Unit

A man who had allegedly had too much to drink was rescued from a boat on Long Island Sound.

The incident took place off the north coast of Long Island around 10:27 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, in Oyster Bay.

According to Nassau County Police, the department's boat Marine 6 and Helicopter 4 received a call for a medical emergency in the Long Island Sound approximately one mile north of Lloyd Harbor.

Upon arrival, units discovered a man on a boat in and out of consciousness, apparently due to severe intoxication, police said.

The man was rescued by Marine 6 and transported to the Oyster Bay boat ramp where he was taken to a local hospital by a Nassau County ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

Additional information was not currently available.

