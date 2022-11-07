Contact Us
Intoxicated Man Drove In Eastport With Infant Passenger, Crashed Into Vehicle, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Police received a report of a crash in Eastport on Montauk Highway at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 29-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he drove with a baby in the vehicle while intoxicated and struck another vehicle.

Officers responded and determined that Samuel SicanAjvix, of Center Moriches, drove while intoxicated and struck the other vehicle, police reported.

An infant was in SicanAjvix's vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Authorities said the crash resulted in property damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police said SicanAjvix was arrested and charged with:

  • Aggravated DWI
  • Endangering the welfare of a child 
  • Numerous traffic infractions

