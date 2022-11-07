Intoxicated Man Drove In Eastport With Infant Passenger, Crashed Into Vehicle, Police Say

A 29-year-old Long Island man was charged after police said he drove with a baby in the vehicle while intoxicated and struck another vehicle.

Police received a report of a crash in Eastport on Montauk Highway at about 6:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Southampton Town Police Department reported.

Officers responded and determined that Samuel SicanAjvix, of Center Moriches, drove while intoxicated and struck the other vehicle, police reported.

An infant was in SicanAjvix's vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

Authorities said the crash resulted in property damage, and no injuries were reported.

Police said SicanAjvix was arrested and charged with:

Aggravated DWI

Endangering the welfare of a child

Numerous traffic infractions

