ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Minivan In Suffolk County

The identification has been released of a man who was fatally struck by a minivan on a Long Island roadway.

The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Bay Shore.

Kevin Marques, age 22, of Centereach, was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Sunrise Service Road, about 500 feet west of Atlantic Avenue, when it struck the man in the roadway, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The pedestrian, Andrew Taylor, age 28, of Bay Shore, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities said Marques was not injured in the crash.

Police said the Dodge was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police at 631-854-8352.

