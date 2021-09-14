Man Struck, Killed By Minivan In Suffolk County

An investigation is underway after a person was fatally struck by a minivan on a Long Island road.

The crash happened in Bay Shore at about 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A 22-year-old Centereach man was driving a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan west on Sunrise Service Road, about 500 feet west of Atlantic Avenue, when the Dodge struck the man in the roadway, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Authorities said the driver of the Dodge was not injured in the crash.

Police said the Dodge was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police at 631-854-8352.

