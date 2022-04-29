ID Released For Man Shot, Killed Outside Home In Ronkonkoma

Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in broad daylight outside a home in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. Friday, April 29 in Ronkonkoma.

That's when Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired in front of 385 Wildwood Road.

Upon arrival, it was determined a resident of the home, now ID'd as Terry Long, age 32, had been shot outside the residence, said police.

Long was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.