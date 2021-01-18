ID Released For Man Found Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home

The identity has been released for a 40-year-old man who was found shot dead outside a Long Island home.

Hempstead Police responded to a Shot Spotter call that occurred in the vicinity of Vermont Avenue and Dakota Place in Hempstead on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 8:35 pm.

Upon arrival, officers found the man lying on the ground in front of 62 Vermont Ave. with a gunshot wound to his head, Nassau County Police detectives said.

A Northwell Ambulance responded to the scene and a Northwell Paramedic pronounced the victim dead.

On Monday, Jan. 18, police said the victim was Hempstead resident Ricardo Cardona.

The investigation is ongoing.

