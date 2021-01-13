Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Found Shot Dead Outside Long Island Home

Kathy Reakes
The area in Hempstead where a man was found shot to death.
The area in Hempstead where a man was found shot to death. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the head on Long Island.

The unidentified man's body was found around 8:35 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, after Nassau County Police responded to a Shot Spotter call in Hempstead in the vicinity of Vermont Avenue and Dakota Place. 

Upon arrival, Hempstead police found a 40-year-old man lying on the ground in front of the home on Vermont Avenue with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

A Northwell Ambulance responded to the scene and a paramedic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

