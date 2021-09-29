Homicide Suspect At Large After Fatal Long Island Shooting

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a fatal shooting outside a Long Island church.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad as they attempt to locate the suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Elmont.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, Khasiem Jafar Woton, age 20, was found in the rear parking lot of Saint Vincent DePaul’s Church on DePaul Street.

Woton later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting suspects or a tip regarding the incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers - which has offered a reward of up to $5,000 - by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.