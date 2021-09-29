Contact Us
Breaking News: Long Island Man Admits To Distributing Fentanyl That Caused 27-Year-Old's Death
Police & Fire

Homicide Suspect At Large After Fatal Long Island Shooting

Khasiem Jafar Woton was fatally shot on Long Island.
Khasiem Jafar Woton was fatally shot on Long Island. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a fatal shooting outside a Long Island church.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad as they attempt to locate the suspects wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Elmont.

Police said that shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, Khasiem Jafar Woton, age 20, was found in the rear parking lot of Saint Vincent DePaul’s Church on DePaul Street.

Woton later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting suspects or a tip regarding the incident has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers - which has offered a reward of up to $5,000 - by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

