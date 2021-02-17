Hit-Run Driver In Long Island Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father Surrenders, Report Says

The hit-and-run driver who was allegedly behind the wheel when he struck and killed Nicki Minaj’s father on Long Island last week is reportedly in police custody.

Police said that Minaj’s father, 64-year-old Robert Maraj, was walking on Roslyn Road in Mineola near the intersection of Raff Avenue at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 when he was struck by an unknown driver who fled the scene.

Maraj was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on Sunday, Feb. 14.

According to a Page Six report, the driver - whose name has not yet been released - has turned himself in to police.

Police scheduled a press conference to provide more info.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.