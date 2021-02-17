Man Charged For Hit-Run NY Crash That Killed Nicki Minaj's Father

A man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of the father of singer/model Nicki Minaj.

While walking in the roadway in Mineola on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m., Robert Maraj was hit by a northbound vehicle that left the scene of the crash, Nassau County Police said.

Maraj, age 64, of Mineola, was transported to an area hospital. On Sunday, Feb. 14, succumbed to his injuries, police said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, Nassau County Police announced that 70-year-old Mineola resident Charles Polevich has been arrested.

Police are now identifying the vehicle involved as a 1992 Volvo Series 740 Stationwagon color white.

Polevich has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with evidence. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Mineola on Wednesday.

Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, age 38, known as Nicki Minaj, is a Trinidad-American performer who was raised in Queens. A documentary following the making of her album Queen will be released on HBO Max later this year.

