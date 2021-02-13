Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Pedestrian Seriously Injured While Crossing Long Island Roadway
Police & Fire

Man Critically Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue in Mineola.
Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue in Mineola. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man suffered critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle at a Long Island intersection.

While walking in the roadway in Mineola on Roslyn Road at the intersection of Raff Avenue on Friday, Feb. 12, at 6:15 p.m., the 64-year-old was hit by a northbound, undescribed, vehicle that left the scene of the crash, Nassau County Police said. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

