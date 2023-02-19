Contact Us
Greenport Man ID'd As One Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal East Marion Head-On Crash

Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion, located in the town of Southold in Suffolk County. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

The identities have been released of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.

It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.

According to the Southold Town Police Department, the victims are:

  • Long Island resident Heath Miller, age 47, of Greenport in Suffolk County
  • Connecticut resident William Price, age 55, of Wilton in Fairfield County
  • New York City resident Peter R. Smith, age 80, of Brooklyn
  • New York City resident Patricia A. O'Neill, age 66, of Brooklyn

The two Brooklyn residents were traveling eastbound 2020 Ford Explorer and Miller and Price were traveling westbound in a 2023 Tesla, according to police.

The Southold Town Police Department said it is currently investigating the crash along with the New York State Police accident reconstructive team.

A Suffolk County Police emergency services unit also responded.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

