Greenport Man ID'd As One Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal East Marion Head-On Crash

The identities have been released of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.
It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.
According to the Southold Town Police Department, the victims are:
- Long Island resident Heath Miller, age 47, of Greenport in Suffolk County
- Connecticut resident William Price, age 55, of Wilton in Fairfield County
- New York City resident Peter R. Smith, age 80, of Brooklyn
- New York City resident Patricia A. O'Neill, age 66, of Brooklyn
The two Brooklyn residents were traveling eastbound 2020 Ford Explorer and Miller and Price were traveling westbound in a 2023 Tesla, according to police.
The Southold Town Police Department said it is currently investigating the crash along with the New York State Police accident reconstructive team.
A Suffolk County Police emergency services unit also responded.
Further details on the crash have not yet been released.
This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.