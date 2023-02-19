Greenport Man ID'd As One Of Victims In Quadruple-Fatal East Marion Head-On Crash

The identities have been released of the four people who were killed in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.

It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 on Route 25 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.

According to the Southold Town Police Department, the victims are:

Long Island resident Heath Miller, age 47, of Greenport in Suffolk County

Connecticut resident William Price, age 55, of Wilton in Fairfield County

New York City resident Peter R. Smith, age 80, of Brooklyn

New York City resident Patricia A. O'Neill, age 66, of Brooklyn

The two Brooklyn residents were traveling eastbound 2020 Ford Explorer and Miller and Price were traveling westbound in a 2023 Tesla, according to police.

The Southold Town Police Department said it is currently investigating the crash along with the New York State Police accident reconstructive team.

A Suffolk County Police emergency services unit also responded.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

