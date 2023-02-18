Contact Us
4 Killed In Head-On Crash In Southold

Joe Lombardi
Route 25 in East Marion.
Route 25 in East Marion. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

Four people were killed overnight in a head-on crash on Long Island's North Fork.

It happened at 11:33 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 in the hamlet of East Marion in the town of Southold.

The names of the four are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Southold Town Police Department said it is currently investigating the crash along with the New York State Police accident reconstructive team.

A Suffolk County Police emergency services unit also responded.

Further details on the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

