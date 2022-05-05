'Ghost' Handguns, High-Capacity Magazines, Drugs Recovered By Suffolk County Sheriff In Bust

A veritable cache of weapons, ammunition, and drugs were seized by law enforcement agents on Long Island who served an Extreme Risk Protection (ERPO) order, officials announced.

Suffolk County Sheriff Sgt. Paul Spinella said that shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in East Setauket, investigators executed the order, which led to a massive seizure of guns and drugs.

The bust led to the arrest of East Setauket resident Robert Ludwig, age 26, who was in possession of multiple illegal weapons and drug paraphernalia.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, an ERPO is “a court order issued when a person may be dangerous to themselves or others.

The Extreme Risk Protection Order Law became effective in New York State as of Aug. 24, 2019, and prevents individuals who show signs of being a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing any kind of firearm.”

Specifically, the search warrant led to the seizure of these weapons:

Three 9mm “ghost” handguns;

41 high-capacity magazines;

More than 4,000 rounds of ammo;

A firearm silencer.

These drugs were also seized:

Amphetamines;

Fentanyl;

Marijuana;

LSD;

Psychedelic mushrooms;

THC edibles;

Concentrated cannabis;

Xanax;

Suboxone;

Two scales;

More than $50,000 in cash.

Ludwig was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Three counts of criminal possession of a firearm;

Two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Criminal contempt.

Spinella said that additional charges are pending.

