Fire Commissioner On Long Island Accused Of Sexually Abusing Teenage Boy, Police Say

Zak Failla
Scott Farber
Scott Farber Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A Long Island firefighter and a former police officer is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a teenage boy he met through a fire department program.

Scott Farber, an East Meadow firefighter who serves on the fire district’s board of commission, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 4 for alleged sexual misconduct with the 16-year-old in Farber's East Meadow home, according to Nassau County Police.

Nassau County Police said that Farber met his victim in the East Meadow Fire Department Junior Program, where Farber is one of the members in charge.

The alleged misconduct happened on Saturday, April 18, according to police.

Farber, 49, was the vice-chairman of the East Meadow Fire District and previously served as chairman.  He joined the East Meadow Fire Department in 1991 and has served as a firefighter and paramedic. 

Farber is also a retired Suffolk County Police Department officer.

Farber was charged with two counts of criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned on Tuesday in Mineola. 

