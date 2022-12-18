Employees At 3 Suffolk County Businesses Sold E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors, Police Say

Three employees of separate Long Island businesses were charged after allegedly selling e-liquid nicotine to minors.

The individuals were arrested at businesses in Bayport, Oakdale, and Medford between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Officers investigated the sale of e-liquid nicotine to minors at four businesses after receiving community complaints, according to police.

Police said the following individuals were arrested during the investigation and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child:

Idalia Butt, age 53, of Deer Park, an employee of Mo’s Smoke Shop, located at 303 Bernice Drive in Bayport

Aksh Patel, age 22, of Bohemia, an employee at One Stop Beer and Smoke, located at 949 Montauk Highway in Oakdale

Ahmed Jehangir, age 57, of Selden, an employee at J Mart and Smoke Shop, located at 580 Route 112 in Medford

They were each issued field appearance tickets and are set to be arraigned on Friday, Jan. 6, SCPD reported.

Police said during the investigation, an employee at Valero, located at 1628 Montauk Highway in Oakdale, refused to sell e-liquid to a minor.

