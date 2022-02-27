Drunk Driver Crashes Into Cruiser, Causing Hours-Long Long Island Expressway Closure In Suffolk

A chain-reaction crash involving an allegedly drunk driver caused the hours-long closure of a stretch of the Long Island Expressway.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 in Hauppauge.

Tracy Smith, age 30, of Huntington Station, was driving a 2021 Volkswagen on the westbound side of the expressway, a half-mile west of exit 55, when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a Highway Patrol Bureau cruiser, with its lights activated, that was parked on the shoulder behind another vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Volkswagen then struck a 2008 Ford, which was in the main travel lanes, according to police.

None of the Ford’s occupants were injured, said police.

The occupant of the police vehicle, a Highway Patrol Bureau sergeant, was treated and released at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Smith was not injured, police said.

Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated and issued a summons for violation of the Move Over Law.

He was transported to the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

Westbound lanes on the LIE reopened at around 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

