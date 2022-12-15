Driver Fatally Strikes Melville Man In Hit-Run Ronkonkoma Crash, Police Say

A driver who fatally struck a 61-year-old man on the Long Island Expressway remains at large, police said.

The crash happened in Ronkonkoma at about 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Authorities said Robert Twiford parked his vehicle on the off-ramp of the eastbound LIE at Exit 60 and got out of the vehicle.

A car struck Twiford while he was in the lane of travel and then drove away from the scene, according to the report.

Twiford was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, authorities said.

Shortly after the crash, the driver of the car stopped on Garrity Avenue in Ronkonkoma about half a mile away and exited the car to examine it with a flashlight, Crime Stoppers said.

The vehicle is described as a light-colored 2015 to 2018 Ford Focus hatchback.

