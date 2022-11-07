Contact Us
Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Crash On Sunrise Highway In Southampton

Nicole Valinote
Sunrise Highway in Southampton
Sunrise Highway in Southampton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A driver was airlifted to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunrise Highway.

Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash in Southampton between exits 64 and 65 on the eastbound highway shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, according to New York State Police.

Police said the driver was taken to Stony Brook Hospital by Suffolk County Police aviation.

Authorities did not share the age or place of residence of the driver.

State Police asked witnesses of the crash to call 631-756-3300. 

