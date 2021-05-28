Contact Us
Breaking News: Fire Heavily Damages Long Island Commercial Building, Police Say
Police & Fire

Dirt Bike Driver Seriously Injured During Crash On Long Island Highway, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A Long Island dirt bike rider was critically injured during a crash on the Babylon Turnpike.
A Long Island dirt bike rider was critically injured during a crash on the Babylon Turnpike. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police are investigating a serious auto accident on Long Island involving a man riding a dirt bike.

The accident took place around 8:53 sp.m., Thursday, May 27, on the Babylon Turnpike in Roosevelt.

According to detectives, while heading northbound on Babylon Turnpike operating the dirt bike, a 29-year-old man was involved in a collision with another motorist who was heading southbound, said the Nassau County Police.

As a result, the rider of the dirt bike suffered multiple trauma injuries and is in critical condition at a local area hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the victim is being withheld at this time.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this accident to please call the Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788.

