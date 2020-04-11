Dead Newborn Baby Found In Plastic Bag Near Long Island Beach, Police Say

A man walking his dog discovered a dead newborn baby inside a plastic bag near a Long Island beach, police said.

The incident was reported to Nassau County Police on Saturday, April 11 at around 4:50 a.m.

According to detectives, the 38-year-old man and his dog were in Bayville near Ferry Beach in the vicinity of Sound Beach Avenue and Bayville Avenue.

Second Precinct Police and a Nassau County Police Medic responded and pronounced the newborn dead.

The investigation is continuing.

