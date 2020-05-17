Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Body Found Floating In Long Island Sound Near Unoccupied Boat

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Centre Island
Centre Island Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a man was discovered in the Long Island Sound near an unoccupied boat.

It happened in the Gold Coast area along Long Island's North Shore on Sunday morning, May 17.

At 8:20 a.m., police in Centre Island received a call about the boat floating in the water.

The Nassau County Police Marine Bureau and Nassau County Aviation Units responded along with the assistance of the United States Coast Guard and the Bayville Fire Department.

The Nassau County Marine Unit was able to locate the boat in sound about one mile north of Centre Island.

The Nassau County Aviation Unit discovered the body of a 57-year-old man nearby floating in the water. He was later pronounced dead. The man's name has not yet been released.

The incident is being deemed non-suspicious at this time, Nassau County Police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

