Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 'Light A Candle For Gabby': Vigil To Be Held In 22-Year-Old's Memory
Police & Fire

Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Long Island Roadway

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
1728 Merrick Road in Merrick where a bicyclist was struck
1728 Merrick Road in Merrick where a bicyclist was struck Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A bicyclist was hospitalized in serious condition on Long Island after being struck by a driver pulling into a fast-food restaurant before speeding off, police said.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to locate the hit-and-run driver who hospitalized the bicyclist.

Detectives said that a 38-year-old man was riding his bike east on Merrick Road in August when he was struck by a black SUV that was attempting to turn into the parking lot of Wendy’s at 1728 Merrick Road.

Police said that the driver never stopped and proceeded to flee eastbound on Merrick Road after striking the bicyclist, who was transported by the Merrick Fire Department to an area hospital.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Nassau County Police Department issued an update advising that the bicyclist remains in serious condition after being struck.

The incident remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or driver has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Seventh Squad detectives by calling (516) 573-6753 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.