Bicyclist Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Long Island Roadway

A bicyclist was hospitalized in serious condition on Long Island after being struck by a driver pulling into a fast-food restaurant before speeding off, police said.

An alert was issued by the Nassau County Police Department as they attempt to locate the hit-and-run driver who hospitalized the bicyclist.

Detectives said that a 38-year-old man was riding his bike east on Merrick Road in August when he was struck by a black SUV that was attempting to turn into the parking lot of Wendy’s at 1728 Merrick Road.

Police said that the driver never stopped and proceeded to flee eastbound on Merrick Road after striking the bicyclist, who was transported by the Merrick Fire Department to an area hospital.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Nassau County Police Department issued an update advising that the bicyclist remains in serious condition after being struck.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or driver has been asked to contact Nassau County Police Seventh Squad detectives by calling (516) 573-6753 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

