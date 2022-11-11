Bay Shore Man Drove While Impaired With 10-Year-Old In Car In Brookhaven, Police Say

A local man has been accused of driving while impaired with a child in the car on a busy Long Island roadway.

Joseph Acquavita, age 41, of Bay Shore, was operating a 2005 Ford eastbound on Sunrise Highway (Route 27) in Brookhaven near exit 57, when a motorist called 911 because they thought the driver appeared to be in distress, at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, Suffolk County Police said.

Officers responded and saw Acquavita attempt to make a 3-point-turn in front of 1118 South Sunrise Highway Service Road and ordered him to park his vehicle, said police.

Officers, who was arrested Acquavita and brought him to the Fifth Precinct, was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law),

Driving while ability impaired by drugs,

Endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The 10-year-old was released to a family member.

Acquavita was held overnight and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, Nov. 11.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.