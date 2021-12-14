Contact Us
Authorities Seek Info After Dog Stolen From Suffolk County Home

Nicole Valinote
Authorities have asked the public for help locating a woman wanted for questioning after a dog was stolen from a Long Island home.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said the French Bulldog was stolen during a burglary at a home in Bay Shore between Saturday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 28.

That Sunday, a woman dropped the dog off at Animal Emergency Service, located at 280 Middle Country Road in Selden, Crime Stoppers said. 

The woman provided false contact information, authorities said. 

The dog has since been returned to the owner.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

