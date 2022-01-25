Authorities Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $39K Watch From Suffolk County Store

Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing a watch valued at about $39,000 from a Long Island store.

A man stole a Daytona Rolex watch from Tourneau at the Walt Whitman Shops in Huntington Station at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

