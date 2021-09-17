Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: 34-Year-Old Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Dump Truck On Suffolk Roadway
Police & Fire

Authorities Continue Search For Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Suffolk County Walmart

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are continuing to search for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman in a Long Island Walmart. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are continuing to search for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman in a Long Island Walmart. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are continuing to search for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman in a Long Island Walmart. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Crime Stoppers said the man fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door pickup truck that had an aftermarket toolbox affixed in the truck bed. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Police are continuing to search for a man accused of committing a lewd act in front of a woman in a Long Island Walmart.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a new request for information to help identify and locate the man who authorities said entered the women's bathroom at a Walmart in Islandia at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, and committed the lewd act.

The store is located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Authorities said the suspect is described as being a white man with a medium build and brown hair.

He was reportedly wearing an Air Force Thunderbird Air Show t-shirt, dark shorts and white socks at the time of the incident. 

Crime Stoppers said the man fled the scene in a dark-colored four-door pickup truck that had an aftermarket toolbox affixed in the truck bed.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.