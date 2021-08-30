Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice
Suffolk Daily Voice

Breaking News: Man Saved By Southampton Bay Constables After Legs Hit By Boat Propeller
Police & Fire

Police Search For Man Accused Of Committing Lewd Act In Suffolk County Walmart

Nicole Valinote
Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of entering a women's bathroom at a Walmart in Suffolk County and committing a lewd act in front of a woman. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police said the man drove away in a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with an aftermarket toolbox in the truck bed. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Authorities are asking the public for help identifying and locating a man accused of entering a women's bathroom in a Long Island Walmart and committing a lewd act in front of a woman.

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, at the Walmart located at 1850 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

The suspect was described as being a white man with a medium build and brown hair, said police. He was reportedly wearing an Air Force Thunderbird Air Show t-shirt, dark shorts, and white socks. 

Police said the man drove away in a dark-colored four-door pickup truck with an aftermarket toolbox affixed in the truck bed.

Authorities are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

