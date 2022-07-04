Contact Us
Amagansett Bicyclist Killed In Crash With Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A bicyclist was killed after colliding with a car on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixaxbay/diegoparra

A 70-year-old bicyclist was killed when he crashed with a car on Long Island.

The crash took place in Suffolk County in Amagansett around 11:15 a.m., Sunday, July 3 on Montauk Highway.

Russell Windsor, age 70, of Amagansett, was killed when he entered the highway from the eastbound shoulder of the road and collided with a 2011 Toyota Sienna driven by Mohammad Rahman, said Det. Sgt. Ryan Hogan, of the East Hampton Police Department.

Windsor was transported to Stony Brook Southampton Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Hogan said. 

Rahman remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation, Hogan said. 

"No criminality is suspected at this time," he added.

The portion of Montauk Highway was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the crash call 631-537-7575.

