Alert Issued For Missing 10-Year-Old Long Island Boy

A 10-year-old Long Island boy has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Jesus Antonio Castillo Ulloa was last seen at his Hempstead residence on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 11:30 p.m., Nassau County Police said. His disappearance was reported to police on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 11:45 a.m.

He is described as being 4-foot-5, 80 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

He was possibly wearing a dark green and navy blue jacket, black Nautica sneakers, green shorts, a white tank top, with a design cut in his hair, police said. He has no known destination.

Detectives request anyone with information is asked to contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

