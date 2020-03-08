Accused Long Island Drug Dealer On Run, Police Say

A drug dealer arrested and charged for allegedly selling hallucinogens on Long Island is on the loose, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department issued an alert for Joseph Grumelli, who is wanted following his arrest for third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He allegedly was selling stimulants, hallucinogens, and LSD prior to his arrest.

Grumelli, 34, was later released and failed to return to court to respond to the charges. A bench warrant was then issued for his arrest by the Nassau County Court.

Police described Grumelli as being 6-foot-4, weighing approximately 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Nassau County Police Department by calling (516) 573-7524.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.