7-Vehicle Crash: 22-Year-Old Killed, 3 Other Drivers Hospitalized In Holbrook

A 22-year-old man was killed in a seven-vehicle crash on a busy Long Island roadway.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in Holbrook on Sunrise Highway (Route 27), between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue.

The operator of a 2002 Toyota Celica, Saula-Bueno Kelvin, of Bay Shore, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

Three other drivers were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two drivers were not injured. There were no passengers in any of the involved vehicles.

The driver of a 2012 Mazda fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the cause and sequence of the crash and are asking anyone with information to call Major Case at 631-852-6553 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

