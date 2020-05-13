Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

25-Year-Old Shot, Killed In Front Of Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Langdon Road in Farmingdale.
Langdon Road in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a fatal shooting in a residential Long Island neighborhood.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 in Farmingdale.

Nassau County Police officers responded to a 911 call for a shooting that took place in the street in front of a Langdon Road home.

Upon arrival, the officers observed the deceased body of a 25-year-old man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

