Off-Duty NYPD Cop From Long Island Shoots, Kills Childhood Friend

An NYPD officer is temporarily off the job while being investigated for allegedly shooting his best friend to death on Long Island.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 in Farmingdale in front of a Langdon Road home, according to the Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the body of a 25-year-old man, who has not been identified, who had been shot multiple times, including in the face.

NYPD officials confirmed early Thursday, May 14, that the officer involved is Errick Allen, 26, who was hired last year and is assigned to the 109th Precinct in Queens.

They added, that Allen has been suspended without pay.

Allen has not been charged with any crime as of late Wednesday, May 13.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday during an unrelated event that the incident began with argument and turned to a physical struggle.

The two were reportedly best friends since childhood and went to high school together.

In addition to the Nassau County Police, the shooting is being investigated by the office of Attorney General Letitia James.

