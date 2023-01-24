20-Something Trio Arrested, Vehicles Seized During Illegal Car Meet-Up In Yaphank

Three men were arrested and their vehicles were seized after police say they participated in an illegal car meet-up on Long Island.

Following an investigation, it was determined an illegal car meet-up was occurring in Yaphank at 53 Zorn Blvd. at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, Suffolk County Police said.

During the event, officers arrested the following:

Zachary Donahue, age 23, of Sayville, who was driving a 2006 Ford Mustang and was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and two counts of unlawful speed contest.

Brandon Buchanan, age 25, of Ridge, who was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and unlawful speed contest.

Adam McAlister, age 20, of Riverhead, who was driving a 2014 Ford F-350 and was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, and unlawful speed contest.

The three men were released on desk appearance tickets and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

The investigation was conducted by:

Suffolk County PD Fourth Precinct Crime Section, Community Support Unit and Anti-Crime Unit officers,

SCPD Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers,

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles,

Anyone with information on this or other illegal car meet-ups can contact the Fourth Precinct Crime

Section at 631-854-8426 or report them anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

